Lineup, dates revealed for 2024 Chicago Pride Fest

With summer on the way, anticipation can build up even more as the lineup for the the 2024 Chicago Pride Fest in the city's Northalsted neighborhood has been revealed.

The festival, centered around the intersection of North Halsted Street and West Addison Street, will feature attractions ranging from live performances and an all-day dance party to a Youth Pride Space for teens, guest speakers, merchandise and food vendors and even a Proud Pet Parade.

Chicago Pride Fest will take place on the weekend of June 22-23, with festivities celebrating LGBTQ+ life and community in Chicago taking place throughout both days on the jam-packed weekend.

Headlining artists include Natasha Bedingfield, JoJo Siwa, Sapphira Cristál, Bob the Drag Queen, Amber Riley and Empress Of, with performances happening across two separate stages.

The festival, part of Pride celebrations taking place in Chicago throughout June, will be held the weekend before the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade on June 30.

The full lineup for the festival can be seen below, and more information can be found here.