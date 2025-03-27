Lineup announced for 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash

With temperatures slowly warming across the Chicago area, music fans yearning for summer got a major update Thursday on one of the region's biggest music festivals.

Known for showcasing hip-hop, the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash announced its 2025 lineup Thursday, with the event slated for this June at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview.

Scheduled for the weekend of June 20-22, this year's Summer Smash features some of the biggest names in hip-hop as headliners, including Sexyy Red, Future, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and much more.

In addition to the festival's main headliners, Chicago native Chance the Rapper is slated to perform Sunday night.

The 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash presented by SPKRBX - Tickets on sale Tomorrow @ https://t.co/2sLibeJ5Yo! June 20-22 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL — which is just outside of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4D9pI9YWwo — The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash (@thesummersmash) March 27, 2025

Tickets for the annual festival will go on sale on the event's website beginning Friday here.

According to event organizers, a three-day pass will be on sale for $369.99, while a three-day parking pass runs for $135.

More information on the festival can be found here.