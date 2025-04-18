Lines stretched for blocks as Illinois residents flocked to try and get a Real ID from the city's Real ID "supercenter" Friday.

The Good Friday crowds stretched around a corner and down the street as many waited for their chance at getting the sought-after ID ahead of the May deadline, despite repeated reminders from the Secretary of State's office that most in the state won't actually need one to travel.

In addition to saying the May 7 deadline "isn't really a deadline," Giannoulias has "said "advised Illinoisans

who don’t need a REAL ID in May to consider holding off to avoid waits at facilities."

He warned of long waits, a surge in demand for appointments and national "confusion."

“I’m not a national security expert,” Giannoulias told the Chicago Sun-Times this week. “But to me, it seems an enormous waste of time and resources for this little star on your license.”

Still, long lines and a lack of appointment availability continue across Illinois DMVs, including the specialized Real ID Supercenter in Chicago, which has seen several days of blocks-long waits.

The large former Walgreens building in Chicago's Loop is often used as a "voting supersite" during election season, but now 191 N. Clark St. is dubbed the "Real ID Supercenter." The downtown supersite is equipped with 30 individual service counters and accommodates walk-ins only. It's open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The supercenter comes as the Secretary of State's office announced additional hours at state DMVs, as well as an online portal to help determine which residents may need a Real ID. As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the office added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

The long waits and difficulty getting appointments makes it crucial that residents bring the proper paperwork when they do get in.

Here's what to know before you visit a DMV or the supercenter:

Who needs a Real ID?

According to Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, “most Illinoisans do not need one before May 7."

"And they can still get one after that date," Giannoulias said. "Before visiting the supercenter or any of our DMVs, I urge you to confirm that you actually need a REAL ID by visiting realid.ilsos.gov."

So who does need one at the deadline? The answer depends.

Beginning May 7, a Real ID-compliant form of identification will be required to board flights within the U.S. and enter certain federal facilities. But for those without one, there are other forms of acceptable identification.

Contrary to misinformation, a Real ID won't be needed to drive, Giannoulias said at a recent news conference.

"We want Illinoisans to make sure that they truly need a Real ID before coming to a facility" Giannoulias said, touting the state's new Real ID portal. "For instance, it will ask you if you have a U.S. passport, global entry card, or military ID. If you respond yes for any of them, it informs you that you do not need a Real ID. And even if you don't have one of those and you are not flying on a commercial airline on May 7 or in early summer, you also do not need a Real ID. If you've gone through the portal and determined that you need a Real ID, it will present you with DMV walk-in options and let you know how you can schedule an appointment at a facility near you."

The Illinois Secretary of State states Real IDs are "optional" for many on its online portal. More information can be found here.

What do you need if you don't have a Real ID after May 7?

Those who don't have a Real ID by the deadline can also show a U.S. Passport.

But Passports aren't the only other option, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

"TSA accepts several other forms of identity documents," the agency states in its Real ID Q&A.

For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding aircraft, click here.

How do you know if your license is a Real ID?

REAL ID-compliant cards will have a specific marking on the top portion of the card. In Illinois, that marking is a star.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The supercenter is located at 191 N. Clark St.

The identification cards can also be obtained at other Illinois DMVs. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards. But beware, officials say, Real ID appointments may be hard to get.

More information is available here.

What do you need to get a Real ID? Here's a checklist

Below, you'll find a checklist of all the necessary documents you will need to submit at a DMV facility.

There are four items that residents will need in order to obtain a Real ID-compliant card:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

How much does a Real ID cost?

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.