Lines form ahead of release of Nintendo Switch 2

Gamers across the Chicago area lined up at stores Wednesday evening ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which officially releases Thursday.

One of those lines was seen outside of the Best Buy store in Chicago's South Loop, where a few excited fans are anxiously awaiting Nintendo's first new console in over eight years.

The new console resembles its predecessor, which was released in the U.S. in March 2017. With a larger screen, the Switch 2 remains as thick as the original Switch console.

Nintendo announced the release date of the new console earlier this year, ending a run of over eight years of the Switch being Nintendo's primary home console.

The Nintendo Switch has become the best-selling home video game console in the company's history, selling over 150 million units as of this year, pioneering the handled/home console hybrid.

The console releases with a plethora of launch titles, headlined by Mario Kart World, the first all-new installment in the series since 2014. Other games available at release include upgraded versions of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and No Man's Sky.