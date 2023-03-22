Linebacker Dylan Cole Reportedly Visits the Chicago Bears

Linebacker Dylan Cole visits the Chicago Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cole, linebacker for the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, visited with the Chicago Bears, according to Aaron Wilson.

Former #Texans linebacker Dylan Cole visited the #Bears — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2023

Cole, 28, has played six seasons in the NFL. He played the first four of his career in Houston with the Texans before jumping in the division to the Tennessee Titans over the past two seasons.

He's played in 61 games over the course of his career, starting in nine of them. He's recorded 147 total tackles over six seasons, along with two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

With the Titans last season, Cole played in 43 percent of snaps on defense and 74 percent of special teams snaps. He can work as a multi-use player on both defense and special teams.

The Bears, however, have filled the gaps in their linebacker room. They signed Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to a four-year $72 million deal. The Bears also signed T.J. Edwards, a Chicagoland native, to a three-year deal.

Should the Bears add Cole, they would add their third linebacker via free agency this offseason.

