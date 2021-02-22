Lincoln Square Resident Uses Clever ‘Dibs' Tactics, Including Snacks and Beer, to Save Spot

Chicago residents are fiercely protective of their parking spots during the winter, but one Lincoln Square resident used a different tactic, hoping that kindness and creativity will help win the day.

Kris Jackson posted a photo on Facebook of his creation, with a snack bowl and a photo of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot marking a parking spot in the snow:

Of course, the snack bowl also included some tasty alcoholic beverages as well, just in case neighbors wanted to settle in with a nice cold beer to go along with their snacks.

“I had to improvise and make a peace offering so that my neighbors won’t take my spot again,” Jackson said in the post. “Hope this works!”

The practice of ‘dibs’ is one of the most polarizing (no pun intended) in the city, with residents guarding their cleared-out parking spots on side streets. The practice has become even more pervasive this winter, as the Chicago area continues to clean up after more than three feet of snow fell within three weeks.

Fortunately for Chicago residents, a warm-up is on the way, which should hopefully clear some of the snow away.