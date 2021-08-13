Lincoln Park Zoo Welcomes Newborn Animals to Spot This Summer

Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed many newborn animals this summer, including a Japanese macaque, two Chilean flamingo chicks and seven bird species, the zoo announced Friday.

At the Regenstein Macaque Forest, Mito the Japanese macaque gave birth to a healthy male on Aug. 3. It was Mito’s first pregnancy at the zoo, they said.

The infant joined a troop of 13 snow monkeys, including two other young ones, Nikko and Ozu. They were both born last year during the zoo’s closure due to the pandemic.

“Infants make for a very active macaque troop and instantly cause zoo visitors to smile and laugh,” said Curator of Primates Jill Moyse. “Since Mito is a first-time mom here at Lincoln Park Zoo, it’s exciting to watch her provide such great care to her infant.”

The zoo also welcomed two Chilean flamingo chicks over at Flamingo Lagoon. Two healthy male chicks hatched, one on July 17 and the other on July 27.

The chicks are being fed by both the adult male and female. They are able to self-produce milk-like secretion called crop milk, the zoo said.

Over at Hope B. McCormick Swan Pond, northern pintail hatchlings were welcomed.

They also got six other bird species including an American avocet, a blue-crowned laughingthrush, a golden-breasted starling, a green broadbill, an Inca tern and a Nicobar pigeon.

"It’s an exciting time to visit McCormick Bird House, as there are so many new hatchlings to try and spot,” said Hope B. McCormick Curator of Birds and Wildlife Policy Sunny Nelson. “Blue-crowned laughingthrush haven’t hatched at the zoo since 2009 and green broadbill haven’t hatched at the zoo since 2015. It’s truly a special time here at the zoo.”

For more information on Lincoln Park Zoo, visit lpzoo.org.