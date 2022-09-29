Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest Returns For 2022 Season

Fall Fest is getting underway for the 2022 season this weekend at Lincoln Park Zoo, opening up a month-long festival of attractions, spooky sights, pumpkin patches and festive food at one of the country's longest-running zoos.

This year's Fall Fest runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 30 and is free with no registration ahead of time required. While the fest will operate everyday for the next month, the full offerings will only be available on weekends.

The Fest will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on all days it's open, with the pumpkin patch and limited attractions also operating during weekdays next month. The fest will also be fully open to the public on Monday, Oct. 10.

While inside, several family-friendly ticketed experiences are also available, including a Ferris wheel, giant slide, harvest maze and a pumpkin walk.

Tickets for the fest's extra offerings cost $4 for one ticket, $36 for 10 tickets and $69 for 20 tickets. Tickets for the Fall Fest's ticketed attractions can be purchased ahead of time here.

If you check out the Fall Fest on weekends, live professional pumpkin carvers will showcase their work from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the fest.

While Fall Fest is a family-friendly event, there is one evening set aside for the adults. Grown-ups can enjoy a quaint evening in the zoo from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. with educational entertainment and cash bars throughout the zoo on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Festive food and drinks will also be offered at Patch's Bar and Grill, a seasonal pop-up that will stick around for the duration of Fall Fest.

More information on everything the 2022 Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest has to offer can be found here.