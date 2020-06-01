Lincoln Park Zoo Dispels Rumors of Animals Set Free or Stolen

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo said in a statement Monday that the rumors of looting and break-ins, along with shared images of stolen animals, are false.

"There were no break-ins, thefts, or incidents on zoo grounds last night. Images circulating, claiming to be of Lincoln Park Zoo animals out of their habitats, are false," the zoo said in a statement.

Social media erupted late Sunday night with people claiming to have seen animals such as hippos, lions, giraffes, monkeys and kangaroos roaming the streets of Chicago.

I don't what makes a better Urban legend, protestors broke into a Zoo in Oakland and released a Tiger or protestors broke into a the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago and released a Hippopotamus - very 12 Monkeys either way. pic.twitter.com/0HMFD1eERC — Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) June 1, 2020

Since images and reports circulated social media, the zoo said all animals are accounted for and safe.