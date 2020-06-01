Lincoln Park Zoo Dispels Rumors of Animals Set Free or Stolen

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo said in a statement Monday that the rumors of looting and break-ins, along with shared images of stolen animals, are false.
"There were no break-ins, thefts, or incidents on zoo grounds last night. Images circulating, claiming to be of Lincoln Park Zoo animals out of their habitats, are false," the zoo said in a statement.
Social media erupted late Sunday night with people claiming to have seen animals such as hippos, lions, giraffes, monkeys and kangaroos roaming the streets of Chicago.
Since images and reports circulated social media, the zoo said all animals are accounted for and safe.