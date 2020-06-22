Lincoln Park Zoo Announces Reopening Date, Changes

Lincoln Park Zoo won't reopen right away when Chicago enters phase four of its reopening plan Friday, but when it does, things will look a bit different.

The city's popular zoo will open its doors on June 29 "with limited capacity and strict safety guidelines in place."

Zoo members will be able to return earlier with members-only access June 26-28, the zoo said.

The zoo remains free, reservations but will required. Reservations will be accepted beginning Monday.

Here's a look at the guidelines:

Reservations can be made every hour, on the hour from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guests are requested to keep their zoo visit to approximately two hours so as not to exceed capacity.

Guests who are medically able will be required to wear a face covering.

Additional safety measures include signage promoting social distancing, restricted access at high touchpoints, and increased handwashing stations and sanitation.

The East Gate and West Gate entrances will be open to the public but all other gates will be closed to help with traffic flow.

Guests will be directed through the zoo via one-way paths to facilitate social distancing. Outdoor exhibits will be visible but indoor habitats will closed until further notice.

Food and gifts will be available via outdoor, minimum or no-contact transactions.

Lincoln Park Zoo's closure due to the pandemic marked the first time in 152 years the zoo had closed for an extended period of time.