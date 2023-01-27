Lincoln Park Mansion Regarded As Chicago's Most Luxurious Home On Market For $30 Million

A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in Feb. 2020.

The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 25,000 square foot custom mansion sits on more than eight city lots at 1932 North Burling Street, not far from the intersection of West Armitage Avenue and North Halsted Street.

The sprawling home features a formal dining room, game room, media room, study, library and 5,000-bottle wine cellar, alongside seven fireplaces, a vaunted cathedral ceiling and a sauna.

