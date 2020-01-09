Search for Coyote After Attacks Prompts Lockdown at Lincoln Park High School

Lincoln Park High School was on lockdown Thursday morning following multiple coyote attacks and sightings in the area.

The school remained on lockdown as crews worked to track the animal involved in the incidents, Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman Emily Bolton told the Chicago Sun-Times. CPS did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's repeated requests for comment.

It was not clear if the lockdown had been lifted as of Thursday afternoon.

Two coyote attacks were reported Wednesday, one of which took place near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park, where a 5-year-old boy was bitten multiple times. The second attack happened in the city’s Streeterville neighborhood when a 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Hospital and said he was bit by a coyote.

Police said the two attacks on Wednesday were related and authorities searched for the animal overnight.

Chicago Animal Care and Control officials said they were working to track the animal and investigate the incidents.

The attacks were the latest in a string of incidents involving coyotes across the area in recent days. An NBC 5 photographer spotted a coyote running through the city's Loop on Tuesday, and just hours earlier another coyote was pulled from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor.

The animals have also been spotted in the Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods in recent weeks.