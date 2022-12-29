Lincoln Park Church Raises Over $11,000 in Days After Burglar Stole Safe, Donation Box

A Lincoln Park church has raised over $11,000 in the days after someone stole money from the church’s safe and collection bin.

The break-in occurred at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in the 1000 block of West Webster Avenue sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to Chicago police.

Someone pried open a window and took money from a safe and a donation bin, police said. No one was in custody.

Police did not say how much was stolen, but church officials have said it was close to $10,000.

A GoFundMe account set up by the church has raised over $11,000 in less than two days.

“Thousands of dollars meant to support parish outreach programs, religious education programs for children, operations, and other ministries was taken,” the church said on its GoFundMe page.

“We rely on the generosity of our parishioners and friends, and any help to offset this loss is greatly appreciated.”