Lincoln Park Zoo Announces March Reopening Date

Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to the public this March, following months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Chicago zoo announced Tuesday.

The zoo opens March 5, according to a release, with limited capacity and "strict guidelines" in place as cases of COVID-19 continue citywide.

Ahead of the official reopening date, the zoo will open early for a "Members-Only" weekend Feb. 27 - 28. All visits require a reservation online, the zoo said, which are free of charge.

To make a reservation, click here or call (312) 742-2000. According to zoo officials, reservations to visit the zoo will be released Thursdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. prior for the following three to four days.

The Auxiliary Board of Lincoln Park Zoo will kick off reopening weekend with the Beers and Bears event, which is a fundraiser for the zoo's pandemic relief fund. The event will offer zoo merchandise, beer and access to an improv show with The Second City.

Tickets for Beers and Bears are available here, which includes a group package for $120. Otherwise, visitors can purchase the improv show and beer separately. The Celebration Pack also includes a reservation to the Lincoln Park Zoo on March 6 and access to fire pits and s'mores making kits.

Chicago area's Brookfield Zoo closed Jan. 1 and announced the facility will reopen on March 1 "within state restrictions."

The zoo said people can continue to support the facility by making donations and using AmazonSmile or Amazon Wish Lists.