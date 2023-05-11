Limited Edition Malört Croutons to Launch This Weekend

In honor of one of Chicago's most iconic products, a partnership between Jeppson's Malört and Kooshy Croutons has resulted in a limited-edition Malört crouton, available for National Crouton Day on Saturday.

Kooshy Croutons, a local company preparing to celebrate their one-year anniversary, were searching for a unique partnership that stays true to their Chicago roots.

The croutons are sure to induce the "Malört face", the reaction Kooshy co-founders Jon and Matt Wachsman say they and many Chicagoans have made upon guzzling a shot of the peculiar liquor.

The upcoming collaboration is a unique play on the "Chicago handshake", referring to welcoming the city's newcomers to a shot of Malört and an Old Style beer, two long-revered alcoholic icons of the city.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

To further emphasize the collaboration's connection to the Chicago handshake, the croutons will be packaged in beer cans and will be sold for $30 beginning Saturday exclusively on Kooshy's website.

According to Kooshy, 100% of proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition croutons will go toward the Greater Chicago Food Depository.