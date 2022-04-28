music

Lil Nas X Will Head to Chicago This Fall

The singer behind "Old Town Road" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" is hitting the road for the first time

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Lil Nas X unveiled the dates to his first-ever tour, and the Grammy-winning artist is set for a stop in Chicago. 

The “Long Live Montero” tour will be in support of Lil Nas X’s debut album, “Montero,” and will pass through 21 cities across North America and Europe. 

Chicago falls second on the tour list, with the “Industry Baby” artist scheduled to pay a Sept. 6 visit to the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom. New York, Los Angeles and other major cities are also due for a show before Lil Nas X heads to Europe in November. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased here. Presale tickets are available now for Cash App users.

Here are the full tour dates:

Sept. 6: Detroit, MI
Sept. 10: Chicago, IL
Sept. 15: Toronto, ON
Sept. 18: Boston, MA
Sept. 20: New York, NY
Sept. 22: Philadelphia, PA
Sept. 25: Washington, DC
Sept. 27: Atlanta, GA
Oct. 1: Nashville, TN
Oct. 3: Orlando, FL
Oct. 4: Miami, FL
Oct. 18: Los Angeles, CA
Oct. 21: Phoenix, AZ
Oct. 23: San Francisco, CA
Nov. 8: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov. 9: Berlin, Germany
Nov. 10: Hamburg, Germany
Nov. 12: London, UK
Nov. 14: Paris, France
Nov. 15: Brussels, Belgium
Nov. 17: Barcelona, Spain

