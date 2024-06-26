Lightning travels through tree and ground before striking Marengo man

A Marengo man was hospitalized after he was struck by lightning during a Tuesday morning thunderstorm, officials said.

According to the Marengo Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 2600 block of Hawthorn Road for reports of a man who had been struck by lightning.

Paramedics arrived on scene and found the man near the back of a commercial property, complaining of injuries from the strike.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was treated for “minor-to-moderate” injuries, according to officials.

It is believed that lightning struck a tree near the man, traveled through the ground and ultimately struck him, according to authorities.

No further details were immediately available.