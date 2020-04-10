Lightfoot to Visit McCormick Place With 1,750 More Beds Complete at Alternate Care Facility

Note: Lightfoot's visit and tour of McCormick Place can be viewed live in the video player above beginning at around 1 p.m. CST.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to visit the city's McCormick Place Friday, which has just completed the second phase of its transformation into an "alternate care facility" to house coronavirus patients.

Lightfoot is expected to again tour the building and see additional progress made on construction since she and Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the site one week prior. She will be joined Friday by Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter, as well as members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois National Guard, according to her office.

Last month, Pritzker and Lightfoot announced plans to turn parts of McCormick Place, the city's convention center, into a facility with a total of 3,000 beds for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms who don't require intensive care in hopes of alleviating the burden on Chicago's healthcare system during the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke Thursday on several new measures taken to help prevent and treat the spread of the coronavirus including an update after touring McCormick Place as the site transforms into a temporary hospital and the launch of the new “All in Illinois” campaign that reinforces messages that social distancing works. NBC 5’s Mary Ann Ahern reports.

The first delivery of beds took place at the end of March, Pritzker said when speaking at the facility last week, after the Army Corps of Engineers readied the first 500 of those beds to treat patients.

An additional 1,750 patient rooms were constructed by Friday, Lightfoot said, marking the completion of the second phase of the building's transformation - which she said was running a week ahead of its scheduled completion by the end of April.

"These are carpenters who are showing up and they're building out this amazing facility in five days. Five days," Gov. Pritzker said last week. "And you can see it on their faces how proud they are to be doing it. They know they're doing something that's going to save people's lives," he continued, calling the project "amazing."

Video shows how Chicago’s popular McCormick Place convention center was transformed into an alternate care facility to help treat coronavirus patients.

The Illinois National Guard procured the final materials earlier this week to complete the third phase of the project, Lightfoot's office said, flying two military grade planes to Oregon and back to retrieve 500 individual isolation tents that provide a negative pressure environment. These will allow healthcare workers to treat moderate acuity patients at the facility, officials said.

"This is the product of all of us working together," Lightfoot said last week. "The size the speed, and the scope is unlike anything else in the country."

The city also hired more than 400 people to care for patients at McCormick Place this week, according to Lightfoot, who said the doctors and nurses came from across Illinois and the country. More than 300 of those healthcare workers have completed the onsite training, her office said, and will be conducting clinical simulations onsite prior to admitting patients.

McCormick Place is one of four "alternate care facilities" being set up across the Chicago area. The other three include: the former Advocate Sherman Hospital Campus in Elgin, the Metro South Health Center in Blue Island and Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park.

All three together will host upwards of 730 beds, not necessarily all coronavirus patients but simply anyone needing medical attention, in order to relieve pressure on the overburdened healthcare system, Pritzker said.