coronavirus

Lightfoot to Speak at Northwestern’s Virtual Commencement

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will deliver the Northwestern University commencement address, following social distancing guidelines she's promoted — and at times enforced — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Northwestern President Morton Schapiro announced this week that commencement will be held remotely on June 19.

He said Lightfoot is the perfect choice for this year's commencement speaker, noting the ceremony caps the university's year-long celebration of the 150th year since women were first admitted.

Local

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Judge to Cook County Jail: Do More to Protect Inmates From Virus

Chicago Bulls 1 hour ago

Bulls Hiring 76ers’ Marc Eversley as General Manager: AP Source

Lightfoot has raised her national profile amid the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting social distancing and even patrolling the city's streets to tell groups of people to go home. She has been the face of Chicago's “Stay Home, Save Lives” campaign, often using humor to get her message across.

Schapiro said the university will hold an event on campus at a later, to-be-determined date to recognize graduates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusNorthwestern University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us