Lightfoot Suggests Black Chicagoans Should Vote for Her or Not Vote at All, Prompting Swift Backlash

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is facing fierce criticism for comments she made while campaigning Saturday, suggesting that Black residents should vote for her or not vote at all.

Seeking to build support on the city's South and West Sides, Lightfoot spoke at a rally inside Greenwood Oasis church in the city's Grand Crossing neighborhood, addressing Black voters.

"Any vote coming out of the South Side for somebody not named Lightfoot is a vote for Chuy Garcia or Paul Vallas," the mayor told the crowd, in part, mentioning her only Latino and white opponents in the race. "If you want them controlling your faith and your destiny, then stay home. Then don't vote..."

Challengers were quick to react, with some calling them an "affront to the democratic process," "dangerous" and raising questions about voter suppression.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke to voters at a rally Saturday in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood, seeking to build momentum in her re-election bid.

"This is disqualifying rhetoric for anyone hoping to lead a Chicago that is a multi-racial and multi-ethnic city," said mayoral candidate and U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia. "We need unity not division."

Another opponent, Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, said Lightfoot "telling residents not to vote unless they vote for her shows that she cares more about maintaining power for herself than empowering communities or getting things done for the people of our city."

"But Chicagoans deserve real leadership and solutions for a better, safer and stronger city, and that is why they are ready to turn the page as we head toward Election Day," he added.

Community activist Ja'Mal Green said comments like Lightfoot's are "an affront to democratic process, where each person’s voice is heard at the ballot box."

“Lori’s desperation is showing, as reality sets in and her campaign crumbles," Green said, adding, “The people of Chicago are too smart to be played by her rhetoric of fear.”

Through his campaign, philanthropist Willie Wilson issued a statement calling the mayor's comments "delusional, divisive, dangerous, and disappointing."

"Our city deserves a mayor that does not use race to divide us," Wilson said. "We have been divided for too long. The mayor should be encouraging all people to go out and vote! Suggesting that African Americans stay at home or don’t vote is voter suppression and takes a page from the Jim Crow South. All persons of good conscience must condemn the mayor’s comments they have no place in our city or country. We must unite our city and this election is about all of us. It is about our safety and whether we will be able to afford to live in Chicago. It is about our children and their safety. I urge all citizens to vote as if your life depends on it."

Stephen Maynard Caliendo, a professor at North Central College, said the mayor's comments say two things.

“It’s a three person race, so voting for any of the other six is essentially a wasted vote," he said.

“It’s essential that people go out and vote and vote for her, because if they stay home or vote for one of the other six it’s the same as voting for Garcia or Vallas," the professor added.

A Lightfoot campaign spokesperson released a statement late Saturday, saying "the mayor urges every Chicagoan to exercise their rights and get out to vote."

"The stakes of this election are high, and Chicagoans should take action to make sure we keep moving forward on the economic progress she’s led on the South and West Sides, raising the minimum wage to $15, and investments in public safety and affordable housing," the spokesperson added.