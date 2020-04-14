Lightfoot Shares Clever At-Home Quarantine Activities in New Video, Pushes Census

The Chicago Mayor's Office this week shared an amusing video of Mayor Lori Lightfoot keeping busy while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking for something to do while you #StayHomeSaveLives?

I have a few suggestions... https://t.co/uiSO6GIDdp pic.twitter.com/PhS0xEL4Xh — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 13, 2020

Lightfoot said she's back to help Chicago residents think of fun things to do while at home during the quarantine.

Of Lightfoot's five tips, she recommended checking the mail to get some fresh air, "traveling" around the internet by learning a foreign language, starting a difficult puzzle, video chatting friends and supporting local restaurants. Naturally, she ordered a Chicago-style pizza.

Lightfoot was not shy about encouraging people to fill out the 2020 Census. In fact, each activity incorporated a mention of the census and the post itself included a link.

In the video, Lightfoot explains that the more accurate the numbers are for the census, the more funding Chicago will receive from the federal government and more fair representation in Congress.

In less than 24 hours, Lightfoot's video had been viewed by over 42 thousand people on social media.