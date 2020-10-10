Lightfoot, Several Other Black Mayors Show Support for Joe Biden in New Ad

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one of 14 Black mayors from across the country who've voiced their support for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a new ad.

The 60-second "Mayors" ad started airing on television, radio and digital outlets nationwide Saturday, according to a news release from the Biden campaign.

“This latest ad series is part of a robust campaign push nationally and in key battleground states to educate and energize Black voters,” the campaign said in a Saturday release.

Along with Lightfoot, the campaign includes the following mayors: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Flagstaff, Arizona Mayor Coral Evans, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Birmingham, Alabama Mayor Randall Woodfin, Columbia, South Carolina Mayor Steven Benjamin, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Richmond, Virginia Mayor Levar Stoney, Stockton, California Mayor Michael Tubbs and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.