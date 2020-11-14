Lightfoot Sends a Message of Hope to Chicago Over Social Media

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a video Saturday giving a message of hope to Chicago amid rising numbers of coronavirus throughout the city.

Lightfoot said in a social media post, "Winter is right around the corner and we will get through this one -- just like the last -- because we will do it together."

The video shows Chicagoans bundling up during the winter months and pushing through feet of snow, "making staying warm look good," as the mayor said.

We are Chicago. Winter is right around the corner and we will get through this one — just like the last — because we will do it together. Please continue wearing a mask. https://t.co/zDpEmFbVuM pic.twitter.com/s9jclRx3Vy — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) November 14, 2020

Lightfoot mentions coronavirus fatigue in the short video, saying no one fights COVID like Chicagoans do, ultimately promoting her Protect Chicago campaign.

The Chicago mayor issued a stay-at-home advisory effective Monday as the city reaches a "critical point" in the second surge of its coronavirus pandemic.

The advisory, which was issued among other restrictions, "calls on all Chicagoans to follow clear measures to protect their community and help us flatten the curve."

It is scheduled to take effect at 6 a.m. Monday.

“Chicago has reached a critical point in the second surge of COVID-19, demanding that we undertake this multi-faceted and comprehensive effort to stop the virus in its tracks,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “The gains we have made this past year have been the result of our willingness to work together. Even in this difficult moment, we will continue to unite as we always have for our city in order to halt the rise we’re seeing, shake out of the fatigue we’ve been experiencing, and make the crucial difference in what our future is going to look like.”

Here's what is included in the new advisory:

• Only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up take-out food,

or receiving deliveries. If you do leave home, practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others and wearing a face covering at all times.

• Do not have gatherings in your home with anybody outside of your household (except for essential staff such as home health care workers or educators), even with trusted family or friends.

• Avoid all non-essential, out-of-state travel; if travel is essential, quarantining or testing negative prior to travel is required, depending on which state a traveler is originating from.

• Comply with city and state orders, including wearing face coverings, limiting gatherings, and mandating early closure of non-essential businesses at 11 p.m.

• Practice social distancing and avoid touching surfaces frequently touched by others if you go outside to get fresh air.

• Use remote modes of communication like phone or video chat instead of visiting friends or family, especially on holidays such as Thanksgiving.

According to the city, "residents are strongly advised to adhere to the advisory." It will be in effect for 30 days.