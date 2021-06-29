Lightfoot, Pritzker and Emanuel All Appeared in North Lawndale, But Not Together

Perhaps it was just a coincidence, but Chicago's North Lawndale was the place to be for both Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot Lightfoot on Monday – but not together.

Joining the governor was former Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They were all on the city's West Side to focus on new developments there.

Lightfoot hopes to create new opportunities by offering 250 vacant lots for $1 each through a program called the Reclaiming Communities Campaign.

The city is also providing more than $5 million in TIF funds to a developer that is building single-family homes at reduced prices.

"In North Lawndale alone 18% of the land is vacant, and the city owns 950 vacant parcels," Lightfoot said.

Not everyone though was pleased with the announcement. Protestors who attended Lightfoot’s event disagreed with whether the developer is the best choice.

Several hours later, Pritzker also visited North Lawndale. Joining him was former Mayor Emanuel, who has made very few public appearances since he left office more than two years ago.

They were there to tour the K-Town Business Development Centre that received a $500,000 state grant to make and distribute LED city street lights.

Many of those hired at K-Town struggle to find work as ex-offenders.

"I found this community to embrace us, to love us and support us," said founder Stephen Davis. "And what I want to do is be very intentional about creating as many jobs as we possibly can."

The total project will involve a $20 million investment.

Emanuel, who choose not to speak, was invited by Davis since he was the mayor when the business first broke ground. Pritzker said Emanuel "had the vision on this project when few others did."