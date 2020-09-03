Lightfoot ‘Deeply Concerned' About CDC Request to Prepare for Vaccine by Election Day

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is "deeply" concerned over the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recent request to government officials to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine by election day.

The CDC asked states to expedite the approval process for McKesson, a medical supply company, so it can begin setting up vaccination sites by Nov. 1, CNBC reported on Thursday.

“I’m very concerned about the fact that the CDC is now talking about vaccines in connection with elections,” Lightfoot said during a press conference on Thursday. “That should not be happening. We should always be focused, particularly when it comes to response to COVID-19, on what the science tells us.”

The CDC specifically recommended states to waive licensing and permit requirements that may result in slowing down the process, according to a letter the CDC wrote on Aug. 27 to state governors that was obtained by CNBC.

In the letter, CDC Director Robert Redfield said waiving licenses “will not compromise the safety or integrity of the products being distributed.”

Lightfoot joins other leaders whose skepticism grows amid concerns that health officials may be feeling pressure to rush a vaccine ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

"I would be shocked if that happens before election day," Lightfoot said. "That's why I'm deeply concerned about the CDC talking at all about anything other than what the science is what the results are the phase three trials.”