Lightfoot, Chicago Police to Unveil New Working Group to Review Use of Force Policies

Note: Mayor Lightfoot's news conference can be viewed live in the video player above beginning at around 9:15 a.m. CST.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police were expected to announce on Monday a new review of the department's policies around use of force.

Lightfoot, Chicago police and community leaders were scheduled to unveil a new working group to examine and revise the policies during a news conference at 9:15 a.m. from City Hall, according to Lightfoot's public schedule.

The announcement comes as protests continue across the city and around the world in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Dozens of demonstrations in recent weeks have drawn thousands of protesters to the streets of Chicago, calling for action to end police brutality and systemic racism.

The new working group comes as several investigations continue into allegations of Chicago police officers using excessive force.

At least two arrests captured on video have sparked such investigations. One took place on May 31 outside Chicago's Brickyard Mall, with video showing nearly a dozen officers swarming a vehicle and using batons to smash its windows before taking a woman to the ground.

A second incident took place on June 1 in the city's Uptown neighborhood, in which video shows an officer chasing down a protester, shoving him to the ground and punching him multiple times after a demonstration, then striking another officer attempting to intervene.

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has said investigations were opened into both incidents, as well as into hundreds of complaints made against officers since the protests began.