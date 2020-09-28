Lightfoot, Chicago Officials to Update on City's Coronavirus Reopening Framework

Note: Lightfoot's news conference can be watched live in the video player above beginning at around 1 p.m. CST.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other Chicago officials are expected to deliver an update on the city's coronavirus reopening framework Monday afternoon.

Lightfoot, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno as well as "other city and industry leaders" were scheduled to deliver the update at 1 p.m. at City Hall, according to Lightfoot's public schedule.

Details on the update weren't immediately available. The city has been in phase four of its reopening plan since June 26, when some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus were gradually lifted.

The following month, city officials shut down indoor bar service, reduced capacity limits at fitness classes and heightened other restrictions as the city continued to see an increase in its average number of daily new cases.

Those restrictions, which took effect on July 24, include:

Bars, taverns, breweries and other establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption without a Retail Food license will no longer be able to serve customers indoors.

Restaurants that serve alcohol will be allowed to continue to operate as long as they abide by ongoing COVID-19 guidance and existing regulations.

Establishments without food may still provide outdoor service as they did under phase three.

Maximum party size and table occupancy at restaurants, bars, taverns and breweries will be reduced to six people.

Indoor fitness class size will be reduced to a maximum of 10 people.

Personal services requiring the removal of face coverings will no longer be permitted (shaves, facials, etc.).

Residential property managers will be asked to limit guest entry to five per unit to avoid indoor gatherings and parties.

“We have made so much progress here in Chicago in containing the spread of the virus, protecting our health system and saving lives, and in general, the virus remains under control locally," Lightfoot said at the time. "But we are again seeing a steady increase in new cases. While we aren’t near the peak of the pandemic from earlier this year, none of us wants to go back there, and we feel these restrictions will help limit further community spread.”

Leading up to those further restrictions, Arwady had long warned that roll backs were possible if the city reached an average daily case rate above 200, which it did days before the new guidance was issued. She previously said that daily number of new cases is the "best reflection of the burden of our disease."

"This, if I had one number, is the number that I follow," she said at the time, noting that "we've come a long way" as the Chicago was average about 1,000 cases per day in early May.

As of Monday, the city's 7-day rolling average number of new cases stood at 299, per the city's coronavirus dashboard. The positivity rate in testing has dropped to 4.3% since that guidance was issued.

But Chicago health officials have warned that if the city reaches an average of 400 new cases per day, it would mark a return to phase three of its reopening framework.

"If we get to a point where we are up to 400 cases per day, that's the equivalent of where the states are that we are requiring quarantine for our visitors," Arwady said, referring to the city's emergency travel order requiring a 14-day quarantine for people coming to Chicago from multiple states. "It's the equivalent of needing to go back to a phase three, really pulling back on major activities."