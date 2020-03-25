Lightfoot May Shut Down Chicago’s Lakefront as Crowds Gather During Warmer Temps

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she's prepared to shut down Chicago's lakefront as crowds of people flock during warmer weather despite a stay-at-home order in effect in the state.

"Under no circumstances are you allowed to congregate, and do not let the wraming weather let your guard slip -like today," she said.

Wednesday was Chicago's warmest day since a stay-at-home order took effect in Illinois Saturday.

Lightfoot reminded residents that parks are shut down under the governor's order and that people should only be going outside "briefly" and preferably in their own neighborhoods.

"I, personally, am concerned about what I've seen at our parks," she said. "People playing basketball and what I've seen on our lakefront - way too many people acting like this is just another day. This is not just another day."

She warned that the entire lakefront could soon be shutdown if residents don't heed the order, though she noted she doesn't want to have to do that.

"Make no mistake- if people don't take this in the serious way in which they must I'm not going to hesitate to pull every lever at my disposal," she said.

Meanwhile, Chicago's Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck said officers will be issuing citations if residents don't abide by the order.

"If people do not heed the warnings of our police department to not congregate, to stay at home if they at all possibly can, then we are going to start issuing citations- not because we want to, but because we must," he said.

The stay-at-home order remains in effect across the state until April 7.