Light Snow Possible During Friday Morning Commute

The coming weekend brings the promise of warmer temperatures and, yes, sunshine, but before the Chicago area gets to that, it’ll have to deal with a bit of snow during the Friday morning commute.

The snowfall won’t be substantial, according to forecast models, but it could be enough to create some slick spots on area roadways as motorists prepare to travel to work on Friday, meaning that travellers should allow just a bit of extra time on their commutes.

After the snow begins to clear out of the area, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the remainder of the day, with temperatures in the mid-30s through much of the area.

On Saturday the temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s, but shifting winds and an approaching front will combine to dramatically drive up temperatures on Sunday. Sunny skies are likely on Sunday, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s, well above seasonal averages.

The warmth will stick around into Monday, but as a cold front approaches, rain will be possible late Monday night and into Tuesday morning before eventually turning over to snow. Colder temperatures will also move into the area behind the front, with the potential for below average high temperatures on the horizon.