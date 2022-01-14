Light Snow Expected Through Saturday Morning; Slick Roads Possible

The Chicago area is poised to see a light coating of snow through Saturday morning with accumulations of up to one inch possible, and it's not the only chance for snow this weekend.

Steady snowfall is set to arrive between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers will likely persist in northeastern Illinois through Saturday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected then, forecasters said.

Most areas will see at least a dusting of snow, according to the NWS.

Drivers are asked to use caution as slick spots may develop, particularly on bridges and overpasses. The snow is slated to moved out of the area Saturday, and cold temperatures will settle in before the next chance of snowfall.

High temperatures will likely be in the mid-20s Saturday, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists.

Sunday will primarily consist of dry conditions before the evening hours - when another round of snow will likely move in. However, snow accumulations aren't expected to exceed an inch.

The dry weather is poised to return Monday with high temperatures in the mid-20s to low-30s.