Light Snow and Cloudy Skies on Tap For Chicago Area This Weekend

Light snow and cloudy skies will likely be on tap for the Chicago area over the weekend.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning, snow showers are expected to cover the area with little to no accumulation. The low will likely drop to 29 degrees.

According to NBC 5 Meteorologists, light, scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37 degrees.

On Saturday, winds from the southwest are expected to sweep through the area becoming northwest by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Some winds could gust up to to 20 miles per hour.

Light snowfall and clouds are expected Sunday, as well, with around an inch expected to possibly accumulate in some areas. Highs could reach 33 degrees.

On Martin Luther King Day Monday, Chicago can expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 32 degrees.