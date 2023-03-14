Chicago has been named among one of the best cities to go on a date in, as well as one of the worst cities to be single in.

But where in the ranks does it fall among those looking to get married to someone they've never even seen or met before?

We're about to find out.

Popular reality television series "Married at First Sight," which features people who agree to legally marry a complete stranger, is holding an upcoming casting call in Chicago. The series, IMDB says, has been on the air for 16 seasons, is based off a Danish show, and is meant to be an "extreme experiment."

Each participant "covenants legal marriage with a complete stranger," the film site says, and enlists the help of specialists like spiritualists, relationship coaches and sociologists to help with the matchmaking of couples who "will have not met or had contact with each other until their wedding day."

"The series then documents the relationships," IMDB's description continues, "including honeymoons and other relatable events of married life. After several weeks, each couple must decide whether to remain together or go their individual ways."

While those selected for the show may be entering into a relationship blindly, a 72-part casting questionnaire is meant to reveal as much as possible about the dating preferences of contestants, including everything from family dynamic, to physical or cultural deal breakers, to marriage readiness to tattoo and piercing preferences.

According to the questionnaire, casting events appear to take place between June and September of 2023.

Approximately five couples are featured in the show each season, and at least a dozen couples from the show remain married, a recent article from Us Weekly says.