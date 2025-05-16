Illinois officials are urging people not to travel amid dust storm warnings across parts of the state, including much of the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, dust storm warnings were in effect through much of the evening hours for several Chicago-area counties.

That warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Kendall, northern LaSalle, northwestern Will, and southern DeKalb in Illinois, as well as Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana. Kane, Cook, DuPage, southeastern DeKalb counties were added to the warning until 8:30 p.m.

Officials warned of "life-threatening travel" at the following locations:

I-39 between mile markers 66 and 77

I-55 between mile markers 250 and 269

I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358

I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155

I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107

I-94 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-294 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 14

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 254 and 261

I-55 between mile markers 270 and 294

I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140

I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103

I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29

I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30

A similar dust storm continued across portions of central and east-central Illinois as emergency crews reported "near zero visibility" and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. The storm is also believed to be behind a multi-vehicle accident along Interstate 74 in DeWitt County.

Police in Livingston County said conditions "quickly deteriorated."

"Near 0 visibility in places with several accidents reported on I -55. I-55, south of Bloomington and I-74 near Leroy are CLOSED with closure expansions anticipated. DO NOT TRAVEL unless absolutely necessary, until winds subside," officials warned.

In emergency alerts sent across the Chicago area, the National Weather Service warned drivers to "be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility."

"Pull Aside, Stay Alive!" the alert stated. "When visibility drops, pull far off the road and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights off and keep your foot off the brake. Infants, the elderly and those with respiratory issues urged to take precautions."

More information about the dust advisory can be found here.