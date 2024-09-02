Life-threatening beach conditions expected on Lake Michigan through Labor Day

On a long holiday weekend, it's not surprising to see scores of people at Chicago and Northwest Indiana beaches, and dozens of boats anchored just off the shore.

However, beachgoers and boaters might want to think twice this Labor Day.

According to a beach hazards statement issued by the National Weather Service, “life-threatening” waves and currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches throughout the Chicago area until Monday evening.

The NWS advises staying out of the water, and avoiding going out on to piers, break walls or other shoreline structures.

“It’s a very hazardous day to be going into the water for wading or swimming," said Dave Benjamin, the co-founder of the non-profit Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. "It’s highly advised you’re not entering the water at your beaches.”

Lifeguards at Ohio Street Beach Sunday pulled everyone out of the water once the conditions became too dangerous.

Benjamin said there have been 77 drownings across the Great Lakes in 2024, and 57 percent of them were in Lake Michigan.

A guide to beach conditions and flag warnings from the Chicago Park District can be found here.