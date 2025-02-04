Life insurance policy for Dolton employees canceled after nonpayment

New concerns emerged Monday night in south suburban Dolton - one week after a scathing independent investigation laid out evidence of mismanagement of the village's finances.

At a village board meeting, trustees learned that the life insurance policy for all village employees was cancelled for nonpayment; they say this falls in line with everything uncovered in the independent investigation, which was conducted by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Extra security was on hand for Monday night's meeting. However, Mayor Tiffany Henyard wasn't present. Henyard's attorney told NBC Chicago her security and safety was key.

The meeting was the first following Lightfoot's final report on the spending habits of Henyard and her administration. Lightfoot previously said Henyard intentionally tried to hide the true condition of village finances, with money being spent on large purchases from Amazon, travel and at local restaurants.

Henyard has yet to publicly address Lightfoot’s findings.

As for the life insurance policy for village employees, it was cancelled because of nonpayment in August 2024.

"That was new information for us," Trustee Jason House said. "The board is very upset, and we are going to take the steps to move forward... We have to step it up – more oversight."