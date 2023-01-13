‘Life-Changing Amount of Cash' Up For Grabs in Next Mega Millions Drawing

The next Mega Millions drawing is upon us, with what Illinois Lottery officials are calling "a life-changing amount of cash" up for grabs for the luckiest among lottery players.

The next Mega Millions drawing takes place at 10 p.m. CST Friday, Jan. 13, with a jackpot of $1.35 billion (yes, billion with a B).

If someone wins that grand prize, it would mark the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in U.S. history, Illinois Lottery reps said.

And Illinois players have skin in the game.

"Just six months ago, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won with a single ticket purchased at the Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois," lottery reps said in a statement. "This was the fifth largest lottery prize in U.S. history and the largest prize ever won in Illinois."

Wanna play? Illinois boasts more than 7,000 retailers across the state, as well as an online option to puchase tickets on the Illinois Lottery website or app.

For those really feeling lucky, the Powerball's jackpot isn't too shabby either, sitting at an estimated $404 million ahead of Saturday's 9:49 p.m. CST drawing.

That's a combined top prize pool of over $1.75 billion, lottery officials reminded us.

Life-changing, indeed.