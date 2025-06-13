License plate data shared with Texas officials acquired through national database from suburban police department

A suburban police department under investigation by the Illinois Secretary of State's office said that license-plate reader data shared with a Texas law enforcement agency was done so through a national database and without the department's knowledge.

A statement from the Mount Prospect Police Department said the data, along with data from other Illinois law enforcement agencies, was accessed through the Flock Safety "National Lookup" feature for immigration enforcement.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The department said in a statement that the use of their data for these purposes does not align with their values and is in violation of Illinois state law.

According to the investigation from the Secretary of State's office, other law enforcement agencies conducted 262 immigration-related searches on Mount Prospect's license-plate reader data.

The department said other Illinois communities with Flock cameras would likely yield similar results if audited, and said they were unaware of the searches until being notified of the Secretary of State office's investigation.

Mount Prospect police said they learned late last month that the Johnson County Sheriff's Department in Texas utilized the National Lookup feature via Flock Safety, accessing data from more than 83,000 cameras across the country.

Though Mount Prospect police did not have a data sharing agreement with the agency, Flock Safety said that the National Lookup feature allowed other law enforcement agencies that used the feature to access data from Mount Prospect police without a data sharing agreement.

“I am tremendously upset that some law enforcement agencies who agreed to follow Illinois law, in order to gain access to our ALPR data, conducted illegal searches violating the trust of our community”, Chief of Police Michael Eterno said. “As disappointed as I am with these other agencies, I want to emphasize that no member of the Mount Prospect Police Department shared ALPR data in violation of the law. I realize that this misuse of Mount Prospect’s ALPR data violates the trust of our community, and we as a department will continue to work to enhance the Flock ALPR software and ensure this abuse does not occur in the future,"

According to Mount Prospect police, the department has since opted out of the National Lookup feature, canceled any data sharing agreement with other agencies that violated Illinois law, revoked access to the department's license-plate reader data to agencies outside of the state and vowed to include regular audits of searches conducted on the data.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The incident underscores the fears that led to the law: In particular, that states which restricted abortion access after Roe v. Wade was overturned would use the technology to follow and possibly prosecute women seeking the procedure by crossing into Illinois, where it is readily available.

“License plate readers can serve as an important tool for law enforcement, but these cameras must be regulated so they aren’t abused for surveillance, tracking the data of innocent people or criminalizing lawful behavior,” the Democrat said in a statement.

According to Giannoulias, police in Mount Prospect, 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Chicago, shared license-plate data with the sheriff in Johnson County, Texas, who was looking for a woman whose family was worried because she had undergone a self-administered abortion.

Giannoulias says Mount Prospect also shared data outside of Illinois on undocumented immigrants, in violation of the law. Between mid-January and April, there were 262 searches on immigration-related matters in Mount Prospect alone, he said.

Violations by Mount Prospect could result in loss of state funding, deputy Secretary of State Scott Burnham said.

The incident was revealed by a website called 404 Media, which reported that the Texas sheriff sent a nationwide request for data from 83,000 cameras operated by the private company Flock Safety, including those in Mount Prospect.

At Giannoulias’ request, Flock Safety blocked access to 62 out-of-state agencies that have sought data related to abortion or immigration, Burnham said. The company also set up a program to flag the terms “abortion” and “immigration” in requests for access and deny those requests.

Police agencies will also be required to comply with audits by the secretary of state to mark trends or upticks in certain requests, Burnham said.

The Flock Safety cameras take photos of passing license plates thousands of times a day. The technology, called Automatic License Plate Recognition, is helpful in tracking stolen vehicles or carjackings, missing persons and in other authorized cases.

The technology allows police agencies to read thousands of license plates per minute from images captured by cameras along roadways.

After Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion, was overturned in 2022, Giannoulias was behind Illinois' first-in-the-nation law that requires other states wanting access to Illinois license-plate data to agree not to use it for that purpose or to track undocumented immigrants.