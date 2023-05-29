Chicago White Sox

Liam Hendriks Receives Outpouring of Support on Twitter Ahead of Return Following Cancer Treatment

By Logan Reardon

Hendriks receives support on Twitter ahead of Monday return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a successful battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox.

The 34-year-old reliever is expected to be activated on Monday before the White Sox's series against the Angels. The club confirmed the news in an emotional social media video on Sunday evening.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Hendriks was diagnosed in December of 2022 before undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy over the span of five months. Hendriks completed his last round of chemotherapy on April 3, quickly returning to the mound for rehab assignments later that month.

As expected, the veteran pitcher received an outpouring of support of Twitter after the news broke on Sunday.

Local

Making A Difference

Remarkable Family Celebrates Not One, but Three, Graduations This Month

Six Flags Great America

Multiple People Pepper-Sprayed at Six Flags Great America, Authorities Say

Hendriks will have a chance to make his season debut on Monday at 7:10 p.m. CT against the Angels, with all the action airing on NBC Sports Chicago and streaming online here.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us