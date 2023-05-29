Liam Hendriks Receives Outpouring of Support on Twitter Ahead of Return Following Cancer Treatment

Hendriks receives support on Twitter ahead of Monday return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After a successful battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Liam Hendriks is back with the White Sox.

The 34-year-old reliever is expected to be activated on Monday before the White Sox's series against the Angels. The club confirmed the news in an emotional social media video on Sunday evening.

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Hendriks was diagnosed in December of 2022 before undergoing four rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy over the span of five months. Hendriks completed his last round of chemotherapy on April 3, quickly returning to the mound for rehab assignments later that month.

As expected, the veteran pitcher received an outpouring of support of Twitter after the news broke on Sunday.

BIGGEST W THIS SEASON pic.twitter.com/fOvbGd4ZgE — White Sox UK 🇬🇧 (@WhiteSox_UK) May 28, 2023

Baseball is family 💚



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/v7eOneejq2 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 29, 2023

💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

White Sox have activated Liam Hendriks after battling stage 4 lymphoma.



A legendary comeback—we’re glad to have you back, Liam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hYm9tA84hO — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 29, 2023

Wonderful story: Liam Hendriks, who battled Stage 4 lymphoma, is expected to be activated tomorrow — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 28, 2023

Hendriks will have a chance to make his season debut on Monday at 7:10 p.m. CT against the Angels, with all the action airing on NBC Sports Chicago and streaming online here.