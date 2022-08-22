Liam Hendriks on pace for another White Sox record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks is a record breaker.

Earlier this season, he cracked into the top-10 list for most saves with the White Sox franchise. He also currently holds the record for most saves completed by an Australian-born player in MLB.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Now, he's just two saves away from another record.

Hendriks has a streak of 19 consecutive saves going. With that, he is tied with closer Bobby Jenks for the second spot. One more save ties him for first place with Matt Karchner (1997-98) and Roberto Hernández (1996). Two more saves would get him the record.

Liam Hendriks has converted 19 consecutive save opportunities since May 16, the longest streak by a White Sox reliever since Bobby Jenks in 2006 (19) and one short of the club record shared by Matt Karchner (1997-98) and Roberto Hernández (1996). pic.twitter.com/mYOzx7L5Cj — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 22, 2022

The White Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Monday. If Hendriks gets the green light, he has the chance to contribute to a three-way tie for first place with the record. His last outing was on Aug. 20 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.