Liam Hendriks on Pace for Another White Sox Record

By Ryan Taylor

Liam Hendriks on pace for another White Sox record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks is a record breaker. 

Earlier this season, he cracked into the top-10 list for most saves with the White Sox franchise. He also currently holds the record for most saves completed by an Australian-born player in MLB.

Now, he's just two saves away from another record. 

Hendriks has a streak of 19 consecutive saves going. With that, he is tied with closer Bobby Jenks for the second spot. One more save ties him for first place with Matt Karchner (1997-98) and Roberto Hernández (1996). Two more saves would get him the record. 

The White Sox play the Kansas City Royals on Monday. If Hendriks gets the green light, he has the chance to contribute to a three-way tie for first place with the record. His last outing was on Aug. 20 against the Cleveland Guardians. 

