Liam Hendriks Appreciates Rick Hahn's Management Style

Earlier this season the White Sox were caught up in a flurry of rumors about their clubhouse claiming there are "cliques" and meetings happening between the team.

One of the "fabrications" pointed out by the reports claimed there are complaints about the front office and how general manager Rick Hahn and president Kenny Williams are running the show.

Those rumors can be put to bed by Liam Hendriks.

"That's what I love about the front office here," Hendriks said when he spoke to the media. "They ask guys, ‘Hey, how is this guy in the clubhouse? How is this guy as a person? How's this guy on the field?"

"It could be the perfect fit but the guy can be an a--hole and completely change the morale of this clubhouse."

While it's always an important factor to maintain team chemistry and camaraderie, it's more important now than ever for the Sox. The team is searching to put on a winning streak and reach the first place spot in the AL Central division (51-50 and third in division).

It's no secret the fans on the South side are not impressed with the team so far. In saying that, the players need to remain strong through the commotion.

The trade deadline is approaching on Tuesday. Beyond their laundry list of positions to fill -- bullpen, right field, second base, etc. -- Hahn is more concerned with the morale in the clubhouse, which is equally as important.

