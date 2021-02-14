LGBTQ Senior Citizens Surprised With Valentines in Lake View

The Chicago Black Drag Council partnered with local businesses and a nonprofit to share some love to residents this Valentine's Day at an LGBTQ-friendly senior living facility in Lake View.

The "Valentine's Day Senior Prize" project was a partnership between the council, a local nonprofit "Our Art of Giving" and several bars along North Halsted including Progress Bar, Roscoe's Tavern, Replay Lakeview, Sidetrack and Scarlet Bar.

Nearly 200 Valentine's Day cards were delivered to the residents at Town Hall Apartments, 3600 N. Halsted.

"Within the LGBTQ community, we can find ourselves often out-aged or overlooked and it's important that we make sure that doesn't happen," said Jo Mama, drag queen and co-founder of the Chicago Black Drag Council. "It's our inherent responsibility to give back to the people who opened the doors for us."

Jo Mama reached out to Danny Beers, Generations LGBT coordinator for Our Art of Giving, to get connected to Town Hall after Chicago Black Drag Council member and Minnesota native Jesse Fails came to them with the idea.

Beers started a food drive for LGBTQ seniors at the start of the pandemic in 2020. Almost a year later, he has donated thousands of items to seniors including food and household essentials. He added that the group will also provide care packages for the seniors.

"I just wanted to show them as much love as I could in their golden years," Beers said.

Beers added that although the Chicago Black Drag Council and Our Art of Giving is no longer receiving valentines, those interested in helping seniors can volunteer or donate to each organization by visiting their websites or Facebook pages.