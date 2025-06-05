A longtime LGBTQ+ rights activist from Chicago is celebrating Pride Month by reflecting and looking back on a monumental moment that changed the course of history in Illinois- her marriage.

Pat Ewert and her late wife Vernita Gray became the first gay couple to legally marry in the state in 2013.

Speaking to NBC Chicago from her home in Colorado, Ewert said she is remembering and honoring Gray's legacy.

“She was a force of nature,” Ewert said. “I still feel her presence to this day.”

Ewert said Gray was an advocate and a champion who dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of people in the LGBTQ+ community.

"Vernita had spent her adulthood fighting for equality for same sex couple,” Ewert said. “She started the first suicide hotline for gay people back what would have been the 70s.”

The couple was together for five years when former Gov. Pat Quinn signed the Marriage Equality Act into law in November 2013. The two wanted to marry, but knew they had to act fast since the law wouldn’t take effect until summer that following year.

“She was joyous, but she was also quite ill at the time,” Ewert said. “She was fighting breast cancer for the third time—we all kind of knew that this was going to be the last time.”

A federal judge granted their request for an early marriage license allowing them to be the first same sex couple to legally marry in Illinois. They celebrated in a ceremony at home. Gray died that spring.

More than a decade later, Ewert says she continues to fight for her community.

“I think she would say I’m proud of you,” Ewert said. “I think she'd say do not give up the fight.”

Ewert knows they have come a long way, but fears her community is being targeted given the new administration.

“For those that are behind me in age and are still coming along now we worry so much because it looks like our rights, they’re trying to strip our rights away again,” she said.

As Chicago prepares for the annual Pride Parade, Ewert hopes this month will serve as a reminder to never lose sight of their cause.

“Speak your truth every day, don’t be afraid. I think the worst thing that can happen is for people to get quiet because they’re afraid and you have to do just the opposite,” Ewert said. “Stand up for who you are, be proud of who you are.”