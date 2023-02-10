Les Misérables Returns to Chicago For Limited Run

Tony-award winning musical Les Misérables is returning to Chicago for a brief, four-week limited engagement, according to a press release from Broadway in Chicago. The show, which runs Feb. 15 through Mar. 5, produced by Cameron Mackintosh, will host matinee and evening shows at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theater.

“The phenomenon of Les Misérables never fails to astound me," Mackintosh said. "No show in history has

been able to continually reinvent itself and remain a contemporary musical attracting new generations of brilliant new

talent, many of whom go on to international stardom. No show in the world has ever demonstrated the survival of the

human spirit better than Les Misérables."

According the release, Les Misérables is the sixth longest running Broadway production of all time. And the upcoming Chicago production, organizers say, has a local connection.

Devin Archer, the actor who plays the character of Enjolras, who leads the young students and revolutionaries in their fight for freedom, graduated from Northwestern University in 2010. While in school, Archer performed in a production of Fiddler on the Roof at the Marriot Lincolnshire, and in 2011 earned a role in a production of Sondheim's Folies at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier.

According to Broadway in Chicago, the show runs Feb. 15 through Mar. 5. Tickets are on sale now.