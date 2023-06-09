Officer Rich Miller with the Orland Park Police Department always knew Leo, the department's therapy dog, was a good boy. But this week, the suburban comfort dog earned his week earned national recognition -- and a grant to help him continue doing his important work.

Leo, an eight month old black Labrador Retriever, joined the Orland Park Police Department in Sept. of 2021, after undergoing training at Paws & Stripes, a rehabilitation and dog obedience program connected to the Brevard County Sherriff's Office in Florida.

And in just two short years, Leo has made a big impact in and around Orland Park, visiting everywhere from nearby schools to the bedsides of injured officers.

In July 2022, he visited Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was paralyzed after he was shot while off-duty, at a bar in Beverly. Leo also went to Highland Park, after the tragedy on the Fourth of July.

"We were at Highland Park High School interacting with those affected by the shooting… whether they were victims , family members or law-enforcement officers, Leo was there and provided some much-needed comfort," Miller said.

This past spring, Leo provided some much needed comfort when Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso was killed in the line of duty.

"We responded with the 100 club of Illinois to Mount Sinai Hospital, the night that he was murdered," said Miller. "While we were in the emergency room, we were was assigned to the family and interacted with the family. Unfortunately, his wife was not in town then… but she reached out to the 100 club and asked Leo be at the Wake and funeral with her."

Earlier this month, Leo became a candidate to receive an Aftermath K9 grant, worth $5,000. Winners of the grant, which supports the growth of K9 units at any agency across the U.S., are gifted funds to continue working in the community.

Although Leo was entered into the contest in 2022, he didn't come away with a bone. This year however, Leo nabbed a second place spot; one of two Illinois dogs to make it as a finalist.

Dogs from 28 agencies were entered into the grant contest this year. Online voting opened to the public in May, and closed earlier this month.

As part of Leo's win, the Orland Park Police Department will receive $1,000 from the grant. Other second place winners include therapy dogs from the Oviedo Police Department out of Florida, the Hibbing Police Department, out of Minnesota, and the Illinois Wisconsin Search Dogs out of Woodstock.

Leo and Miller will make an appearance on NBC Chicago TODAY morning news Friday. Keep watching the video above to see their appearance.