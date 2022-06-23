Lenyn Sosa Makes White Sox Debut Against Orioles

Lenyn Sosa makes White Sox debut in 6th inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the top of the sixth inning on Thursday, June 23, White Sox top prospect Lenyn Sosa made his MLB debut. Initially, Sosa wasn’t expected to play until later in the series. But Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch on his right elbow and exited the game.

Sosa skipped Triple-A Charlotte on his way to the bigs. In 62 games at Double-A this year, he slashed .331/.384/.549 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. Despite the quick ascension, the White Sox have liked what they’ve seen from Sosa and think he’s ready to take the next step in his development.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“He stands at the plate and he’s got a real nice style that shows you he’s ready,” La Russa said. “Whether that be not too cool for school, or not too fidgety. They’ve been raving about him since the first week of the season. I talked to (Double-A manager Justin Jirschele) today. He’s playing well defensively at three positions but his at-bats, he’s a good looking hitter.”

The White Sox also like Sosa’s ability to play all over the infield. He primarily plays second base, but can play shortstop and third base, as well.

“For right now he’s going to help wherever he can,” said La Russa. “But when you’re putting together the year he has, you’ve got to believe he’s going to be an everyday player. He’s been every day down there, and he’s tearing the cover off the ball. The fact he can play three infield spots makes it easier.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.