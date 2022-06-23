Lenyn Sosa Called Up to White Sox, Will Play in Orioles Series

La Russa: You're going to see a lot of Lenyn Sosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We won’t have to wait long to get our first look at Lenyn Sosa with the White Sox. According to Tony La Russa, he could play as soon as tomorrow, and it won’t stop there.

“You’ll see him,” La Russa said. “You are going to see a lot of him.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The team has liked what they’ve seen at Double-A already, too.

“He stands at the plate and he’s got a real nice style that shows you he’s ready,” La Russa said. “Whether that be not too cool for school, or not too fidgety. They’ve been raving about him since the first week of the season. I talked to (Double-A manager Justin Jirschele) today. He’s playing well defensively at three positions but his at-bats, he’s a good looking hitter.”

Sosa’s results have backed up what the development team has seen, too. In 62 games at Double-A, he’s slashing .331/.384/.549 with 14 home runs and 48 RBI. His approach at such a young age also reminds La Russa of another young phenom who has made a quick impact at the major league level: Andrew Vaughn.

“He looks older at the plate than he really is experience wise,” La Russa said. “Second base is probably where he should play but he can play third, he can play short.”

That versatility could help Sosa stick in the majors, especially since another utility infielder, Danny Mendick, is out for the rest of the season. From there, the sky’s the limit for Sosa.

“For right now he’s going to help wherever he can,” said La Russa. “But when you’re putting together the year he has, you’ve got to believe he’s going to be an everyday player. He’s been every day down there, and he’s tearing the cover off the ball. The fact he can play three infield spots makes it easier.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.