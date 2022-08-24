Lego-Themed ‘Brick Bar' to Pop Up in Chicago

"The Brick Bar: Chicago" will piece the art of craft and drinks together across two days in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood next month.

The pop-up bar consisting of over one million building blocks in the form of sculptures will let guests forge their own creations, according to the website.

Organizers said the event will also be shaped by building competitions, table tennis and photo opportunities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Located at 1801 W. Foster Ave. at Empirical Brewery, the Lego-inspired event will run Sept. 9-10. Tickets for reserved 90-minute time slots are available now for $22 here.

After 6 p.m., the bar will be open only to those over the age of 21, the website noted.

The bar had already rolled through Chicago before, as well as other cities, including Indianapolis, San Diego and Denver.