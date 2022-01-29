Lego-Inspired ‘Brick Bar' Brings Interactive Experience to Ravenswood

"The Brick Bar: Chicago" will open for two days in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood, giving a new excuse to craft while enjoying a drink.

The pop-up bar will consist of over one million building blocks in the form of sculptures and as a way for guests to make their own creations, according to the website.

Located at 1801 W. Foster Ave., the Lego-inspired event will be hosted on March 4 and 5. Tickets are available here for $22 in a reserved time spot.

After 6 p.m. the bar is only open to those over the age of 21, the website noted.

The bar is also making appearances in Indianapolis, Austin, San Francisco, San Diego, Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles.