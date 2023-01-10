Legendary Soccer Goaltender Petr ČEch Joins Blackhawks Practice

Petr Čech joins Hawks after practice to block shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Longtime Czech Republic goalie Petr Čech joined the Blackhawks after practice on Tuesday to block shots in the net. 

Čech was the goalie for Chelsea in the Premier League for the longest portion of his acclaimed soccer career. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Golden Glove, owning a joint record of four gloves. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He is considered one of the greatest goalies in the history of the sport and is now taking his athletic career into semi-professional hockey as a goalie. 

Currently, he plays with Chelmsford Chieftains, a team based in Chelmsford, Essex that is currently playing in the NIHL South Division 1.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Local

Wrigley Field 11 mins ago

For the First Time in More Than 40 Years, Coca-Cola Products Will Be Sold at Wrigley Field

kraken variant 26 mins ago

XBB.1.5, ‘Kraken': Why is New COVID Variant So Contagious? What to Know as It Rises in Midwest

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us