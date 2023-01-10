Legendary Soccer Goaltender Petr ČEch Joins Blackhawks Practice

Petr Čech joins Hawks after practice to block shots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Longtime Czech Republic goalie Petr Čech joined the Blackhawks after practice on Tuesday to block shots in the net.

Legendary soccer goaltender Petr Cech taking pucks from the team after practice. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/oGeeYWur0Q — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) January 10, 2023

Čech was the goalie for Chelsea in the Premier League for the longest portion of his acclaimed soccer career. He is the only goalkeeper to have won the Premier League Golden Glove, owning a joint record of four gloves.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He is considered one of the greatest goalies in the history of the sport and is now taking his athletic career into semi-professional hockey as a goalie.

Currently, he plays with Chelmsford Chieftains, a team based in Chelmsford, Essex that is currently playing in the NIHL South Division 1.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.