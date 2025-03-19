Oak Brook Polo Club, a legendary polo club in suburban Oak Brook that held the U.S. Polo Championships two dozen times and even hosted Prince Charles for an exhibition match, is closing after more than 100 years.

The decision, was announced in a statement Monday by Club President James Drury and manager Danny O'Leary, the Daily Herald wrote.

“After years of proudly hosting world-class polo matches and fostering a vibrant community of polo enthusiasts, the Oak Brook Polo Club announces that it will be closing its doors under its current leadership,” the statement read. “This decision marks the end of an era for one of the most storied polo clubs in the United States.”

In a statement sent to NBC Chicago, Oak Brook Village Manager Greg Summers said the village was informed in January of the polo club's loss of their biggest sponsor, and the club's "subsequent decision to cease operation under their current leadership."

"The news certainly came at a loss to the Village and its cultural legacy," the statement said. The polo grounds will remain within the Village Sports Core property, and in the future the Village would welcome their return if a new sponsor or operator are identified.”

As of Wednesday, emails sent to the club by NBC Chicago bounced back and the phone number for the club had been disconnected, with Google listing the businesses as "permanently closed."

The closure comes after the club in June of 2024 announced its season would be canceled and postponed until 2025.

"This decision comes as we continue undergo significant changes to our leadership and operations," the announcement, posted to the club's Facebook page said. "These changes are necessary to ensure that we continue to provide a top-notch polo experience and to position Oak Brook Polo for a vibrant and sustainable future."

The message went on to say that the postponement was expected to allow the club to "focus on restructuring" and work to improve its organization.

"We look forward to working with you and welcoming you back in 2025 for an exciting and improved polo season," the message said.

The club, one of the oldest polo clubs in the U.S., was originally founded in 1922 by Paul Butler, who at the time grew up in Oak Brook playing polo, the site's website said. According to the website, visitors to the club over the years have included international royalty, Hollywood stars and more, including Cecil Smith, Maharaja and Maharanee of Jaipur, Lord Cowdray, Lord Patrick Beresford, Audrey Hepburn and Vivien Leigh.